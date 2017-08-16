

OPP have released the name of a motorhome driver killed Tuesday in multi-vehicle crash near the community of Canborough, east of Cayuga.

60-year-old John Churcher of Vittoria was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Churcher’s motorhome and an SUV were travelling eastbound on Smithville Road, while a third vehicle was travelling westbound.

The events leading up to the collision are still under investigation.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not seriously hurt.