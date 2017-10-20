

One person was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries Friday afternoon after a school bus and a motorcycle collided in Six Nations.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Third Line, just south of Ohsweken.

Officials say both vehicles caught fire in the aftermath of the collision. Everyone on the school bus, which was carrying 16 students at the time, was able to get off the bus safely.

An air ambulance was brought in to transfer the motorcyclist to hospital. One person on the bus was also hospitalized, with minor injuries.

Third Line was expected to be closed between Chiefswood and Seneca roads for several hours.