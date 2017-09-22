

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man was taken to hospital Friday after losing control of his motorcycle while travelling west of the city.

The man was riding on Queen Street near New Dundee around 11:30 a.m.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a car travelling in the opposite direction made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who is believed to be in his 60s, took evasive action to avoid the collision. He ended up leaving the road and landing in a ditch.

Police say they are looking for the driver of the car, who did not stay at the scene.