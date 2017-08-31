Featured
Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash near Cayuga
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 31, 2017 10:34AM EDT
One person is dead following a collision in Haldimand County.
The crash scene was discovered around 8:15 a.m. Thursday on Haldimand Road 53 near the community of Balmoral, about 10 kilometres west of Cayuga.
According to the OPP, a passerby noticed a motorcycle in a field on the east side of the road.
A man found near the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Road 53 was closed south of Highway 3 into the late morning, as were other roads in the area.