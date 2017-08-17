

CTV Kitchener





A motorcycle driver has died after his bike struck a horse and buggy near Linwood.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m at the intersection of Line 86 and Chalmers-Forrest Road.

Police say the man was thrown from his motorcycle into a field.

He died at the scene of the crash.

The five people inside the buggy were not hurt but the horse was killed.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.