Motorcyclist killed in crash with horse and buggy
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 1:01PM EDT
A motorcycle driver has died after his bike struck a horse and buggy near Linwood.
It happened just after 10:30 a.m at the intersection of Line 86 and Chalmers-Forrest Road.
Police say the man was thrown from his motorcycle into a field.
He died at the scene of the crash.
The five people inside the buggy were not hurt but the horse was killed.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.