

CTV Kitchener





One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 in Bruce County.

The crash, which involved a car and a motorcycle, occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday near the community of Lions Head, about 30 kilometres north of Wiarton.

Bruce Peninsula OPP say the driver of the motorcyclist was killed in the crash. Their name has not been made public.

The driver of the car was treated by paramedics at the scene.