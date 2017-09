CTV Kitchener





A man who died last week in a two-vehicle crash in Norwich Township has been identified.

Oxford County OPP say Daryl Dougherty, a 46-year-old Norwich resident, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.

The crash occurred Sept. 21 at Highway 59 and Maple Dell Road, between Norwich and Otterville.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances around the collision.