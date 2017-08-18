

CTV Kitchener





A woman was killed Friday night when the motorcycle she was driving slammed into a car on Highway 401 near Ingersoll.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes at Foldens Line.

The motorcyclist ran into the back of the car which was stopped in the middle lane.

The woman, who has not been identified, was thrown from the motorcycle.

She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

As a result of the crash, three other vehicles ahead of the car were rear-ended.

The other drivers only had minor injuries.

OPP say traffic on the 401 had slowed due to construction further ahead.

Seaburg Road and Plank Line were closed for most of the evening but reopened around 11 p.m.