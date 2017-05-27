

CTV Kitchener





A motorcyclist was taken to hospital Friday night after he was thrown from his bike.

It happened in Winterbourne, northeast of Conestogo, just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say the man was travelling on Peel Street, towards the bridge over the Grand River, when he was suddenly thrown from the motorcycle.

The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

A resident of Winterbourne told CTV that the road on either side of the bridge was closed to traffic and drivers weren’t permitted in the area.

With reporting by Stu Gooden