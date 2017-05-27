Featured
Motorcyclist injured in crash near Winterbourne
Emergency crews at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Winterbourne. (May 26, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 11:41AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 27, 2017 11:44AM EDT
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital Friday night after he was thrown from his bike.
It happened in Winterbourne, northeast of Conestogo, just before 9:30 p.m.
Police say the man was travelling on Peel Street, towards the bridge over the Grand River, when he was suddenly thrown from the motorcycle.
The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.
A resident of Winterbourne told CTV that the road on either side of the bridge was closed to traffic and drivers weren’t permitted in the area.
With reporting by Stu Gooden
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Ottawa Street bypass opens at Homer Watson as roadwork ramps up
- 'What are they thinking?': Puzzling pot pie theft has town abuzz
- Paramedics, police officer help deliver baby in apartment
- Man who sparked Stirling Avenue standoff facing 9 charges
- Southern Ontario rabies outbreak makes its way to Waterloo Region