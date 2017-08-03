Featured
Motorcyclist hit by car suffers serious injuries
Waterloo Regional Police, Fire and EMS responding to a crash on Ottawa and Homer Watson on August 3, 2017.
Katarina Milicevic, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 3, 2017 11:33PM EDT
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a car late this evening.
Waterloo Regional Police say it’s unclear what caused the crash but the man has serious injuries to his legs.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. and shut down a stretch of road between Ottawa and Homer Watson.
The motorcyclist was initially taken to a local hospital and then transported by Ornge Air Ambulance to Hamilton General.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say a second motorcyclist has minor injuries after bailing from his bike while trying to avoid the accident.
An investigation is underway.