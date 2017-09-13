

CTV Kitchener





A man lost his motorcycle and driver’s licence for one week apiece after being pulled over by police in New Dundee.

Waterloo Regional Police say the 18-year-old man was pulled over for speeding on Bridge Street.

A radar device had allegedly tracked his vehicle travelling at 102 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

If convicted of racing a vehicle, the driver could receive demerit points, a fine of up to $10,000, or a jail term of up to six months.