Dozens of motorcycles made their way from Brantford to Acton Saturday as part of a fundraiser for Desiree Gallagher.

The 21-year-old woman fell from seventh-storey balcony back in 2013. She suffered serious injuries to her brain and spine and Desiree died two years after the fall. Justin Primmer was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm and was later declared a dangerous offender.

Desiree’s Ride was created in 2014 as a fundraiser for victim services and Nova Vita, a domestic violence organization based in Brantford.

Desiree’s mother says she’s overwhelmed by the support her family has received in the years since her daughter’s death.

“It’s amazing, it’s very special,” says Susan Gerth. “They’re keeping Desiree’s memory alive and supporting all victims of crime.”

Last year Desiree’s Ride brought in $5,000. Organizers are hoping to surpass that amount this year.

The next event will take place in Niagara Falls on September 9th.