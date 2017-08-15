

CTV Kitchener





One person died Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash near the community of Canborough, east of Cayuga.

The crash brought emergency crews to Smithville Road shortly after 5 p.m.

According to Haldimand County OPP, it involved a motor home, an SUV and a third vehicle.

The driver of the motor home was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been made public.

The driver of the SUV was treated at the scene by paramedics, while the driver of the third vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.