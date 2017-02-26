Featured
Mother, toddler taken to hospital after struck by SUV in Kitchener
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 11:46AM EST
A woman and her three-year-old daughter were sent to hospital Saturday night, after being struck by an SUV.
The collision occurred just before 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Commonwealth Street and Max Becker Drive in Kitchener.
Police said the woman and her daughter were crossing the street and were hit by the SUV that was turning left onto Commonwealth Street.
Police could not confirm if weather conditions played a role in the crash.
The condition of the mother and daughter are not known.
