Mother bear, cub spotted near Belwood
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, June 4, 2017 2:43PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police are warning residents after a mother bear was spotted with her cub Saturday evening near Belwood.
OPP said they received a call from a concerned citizen around 5:40 p.m.
They attended the scene and confirmed a bear sighting in the area of East-West Garafraxa Townline near Dobbin Street.
OPP said they have not been able to contain the bear and are notifying locals.
Police are advising people to remove garbage cans, pet food and grease residue on barbecues from areas around their homes to minimize the chances of attracting wildlife.
The Ministry of Natural Resources is assisting OPP.
