An investigation into a fentanyl overdose in Barrie has led to two arrests in Owen Sound.

Barrie Police say the overdose occurred Saturday, and responding officers found two fentanyl patches in the victim’s bedroom.

Investigators were able to trace the path of the fentanyl back to Owen Sound, where they allegedly found a box of patches with the same lot number as the ones found in the bedroom – and with two patches missing from the box.

On Monday, a man came forward and turned himself in.

Police say they later learned that the patches actually belonged to the man’s mother, who turned herself in the following day.

A 54-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, both from Owen Sound, are charged with drug trafficking.

With files from CTV Barrie