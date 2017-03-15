Featured
Mother and son accused of trafficking fentanyl
A collection of different brands and dosages of the Fentanyl patch are seen. A similar one was used in a Barrie, Ont. overdose. (AP / Tom Gannam)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 2:28PM EDT
An investigation into a fentanyl overdose in Barrie has led to two arrests in Owen Sound.
Barrie Police say the overdose occurred Saturday, and responding officers found two fentanyl patches in the victim’s bedroom.
Investigators were able to trace the path of the fentanyl back to Owen Sound, where they allegedly found a box of patches with the same lot number as the ones found in the bedroom – and with two patches missing from the box.
On Monday, a man came forward and turned himself in.
Police say they later learned that the patches actually belonged to the man’s mother, who turned herself in the following day.
A 54-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, both from Owen Sound, are charged with drug trafficking.
With files from CTV Barrie
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Assault suspect not charged because victim disinterested: police
- 2 men sought in connection with Cambridge apartment robbery
- Mother and son accused of trafficking fentanyl
- Ontario man suspected of stealing info for hundreds of millions of Yahoo accounts
- Barn fire north of Drayton not considered suspicious