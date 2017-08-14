

CTV Kitchener





When it comes to jobs advertised online in the Waterloo-Wellington area, positions related to the sales and service industries lead the way.

The Workforce Planning Board of Waterloo Wellington Dufferin says there were 20,179 local jobs advertised online between April 1 and June 30 – a number slightly lower than in the same time period one year earlier.

Based on standardized classifications, 5,237 of those jobs were in sales and services occupations.

A further 3,859 positions were classified as tradespeople, transportation and equipment officers, while 2,891 jobs went to business, finance and administration positions.

According to the planning board’s report, 89 per cent of the jobs advertised were permanent positions, and 85 per cent were full-time.