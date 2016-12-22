

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Most of the roads and intersections still closed due to construction of the Ion light rail transit system are expected to be back open by late Thursday.

While most roads along the 19-kilometre route have been open to traffic for some time, there are a few in Kitchener that have remained inaccessible for drivers into December.

GrandLinq, the consortium responsible for building and operating the system, says most of those closures are coming to an end.

Specific roads and intersections expected to be open by Thursday night include:

The intersection of King and Wellington streets

Duke Street between Francis and Frederick streets (one-way traffic only between Ontario and Young streets)

Frederick Street/Benton Street between Charles and Weber streets

Ottawa Street between Charles and Mill streets (not including the intersection at Mill)

Hayward Avenue at the rail tracks

Additionally, Courtland Avenue will be open to four lanes of traffic at its south end, instead of the two it has had in recent months.

Once all of these stretches of road are opened, the only remaining notable closures will be King Street between Victoria and Wellington streets, which is expected to remain closed until next spring, and the intersection of Ottawa and Mill streets, which GrandLinq says should reopen before the end of December.

Other spots along the route may be subjected to lane closures or short-term full closures as construction wraps up.