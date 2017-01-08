

CTV Kitchener





It seems we won’t get any relief from the winter weather anytime soon.

More snow is headed for southern Ontario and it could make for a messy Tuesday morning commute.

Environment Canada says the snow will start late Monday night, but as the temperature rises above the freezing mark, that snow will likely turn to rain.

Up to 10 cm of the white stuff is expected to fall throughout the day on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says the snow could have a “significant impact” on drivers.