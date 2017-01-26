Featured
More pedestrians, boaters and off-road vehicle drivers killed in 2016: OPP
While the number of people killed on OPP-patrolled roads in 2016 was relatively even with the previous year, police say a deeper dive into the numbers shows three areas of concern.
In total, 309 people were killed in 276 separate collisions reported to the OPP last year. In 2015, 301 people were killed in 262 collisions.
OPP say they saw a significant increase in the number of pedestrians killed on roads under their jurisdiction – 38, up from 25 in 2015.
Another big increase was seen in deaths of ATV or other off-road vehicle riders, which jumped from 14 to 23.
A third increase was seen in deaths related to boating, where the number rose from 18 to 21.
Nearly 75 per cent of deaths on OPP-patrolled roads were caused by either alcohol, drugs, excessive speed, lack of seatbelts or drivers not paying attention.
