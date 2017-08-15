

CTV Kitchener





Two mosquito traps in Waterloo Region have tested positive for West Nile virus and a second mosquito finding has tested positive for the virus in Perth County, this time in the west end of St. Marys.

These are the first positive traps identified in Waterloo Region this year, found in Kitchener and Cambridge.

The Perth District Health Unit tested the first positive mosquito last week in the north-eastern part of Mitchell.

“We are not surprised with this result as West Nile virus activity has been increasing in Ontario over the past few weeks,” said public health inspector Stephanie Carlisle in a news release.

So far this year, 113 West Nile virus positive mosquito pools have been found in Ontario at various locations.

The risk of humans getting sick with the virus is highest time of year. Public Health is urging residents to always take precautions when venturing outdoors.

Precautions include using insect repellent, wearing light-coloured clothing and removing standing water around the home at least once a week to reduce breeding grounds for mosquitoes.