More hydro cost relief coming
Hydro towers are seen over a golf course in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015. (The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017
Premier Kathleen Wynne is promising more hydro relief for Ontario residents will be announced before the spring budget.
Wynne made the comment yesterday as she met with an in Amherstburg woman whose Facebook post complaining about hydro rates has been shared more than 21 thousand times.
Libby Keenan says even though there's no machinery in her stable area, her most recent bill was for nearly 600 dollars.
A government-commissioned survey last year found that 94 per cent of Ontarians were eager for electricity price relief.
After the meeting, Keenan called it was a productive conversation.
