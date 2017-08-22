

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are renewing their warning to pet owners in the northwest area of Kitchener after receiving new reports of dismembered animals.

Police have received several reports over the last three months, with the first dating back to June when two dismembered cats were found in the Lancaster area.

Another dismembered cat was found in the middle of the intersection of Wolfes Court and Carson Drive on July 11.

On August 8, a fourth dismembered cat was discovered around Champlain Drive and Carson Drive.

These latest remains were found in the Carson Dr. area and police are working to determine what type of animal it is.

Police are continuing their investigation and working with the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society to determine the cause of death for the animals.

Police are urging residents to keep an eye on their pets.