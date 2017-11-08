

CTV Kitchener





A man accused of trying to kill somebody by shooting at a house in Cambridge is now facing a dozen charges in total.

David Antonison, 65, was initially charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent to harm and possession a weapon for a dangerous purpose in connection with last week’s shooting.

Neighbours of the Eagle Street house told police that they saw a man standing on its porch and firing several shots into the glass front door.

Antonison was arrested later that day and has been in custody ever since.

He made a brief appearance in Kitchener court Wednesday morning, where a bail hearing was postponed and several new charges were laid. The Crown says the new charges related to careless storage of firearms and ammunition.

Antonison’s case returns to court next week.