While the Ion light rail transit system is months away from its scheduled start date, the plan to eventually expand the line into Cambridge is moving ahead.

Two public consultation centres will be held later this month, giving people a chance to give feedback on the proposed route into and through Cambridge.

Similar meetings were held earlier this year, during which a number of alternative routes were suggested.

The proposed route, which is only considered preliminary at this stage, would see light rail vehicles stop at Fairview Park Mall, Sportsworld, King and Eagle streets, near Hespeler Road and Eagle, Cambridge Centre, Hespeler at Can-Amera Parkway, Hespeler at Avenue Road, and the Ainslie Street Terminal.

This month’s public consultation centres will see people presented with tweaks to the preferred route and asked for their thoughts on them.

The centres take place Nov. 21, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cambridge City Hall, and Nov. 28, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Preston Memorial Auditorium.

Based on feedback from those sessions and other factors, a final preferred route is expected to be made public next spring.

Building the system with the preliminary preferred route has been estimated as a $1.25-billion project, assuming construction begins in 2025.