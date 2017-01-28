

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Peel Region Police say a Mississauga, Ont. woman who made a false report about an abduction that initiated an Amber Alert is now facing charges.

Police say a witness told them she saw a female being forced into a van in Mississauga on the afternoon of Jan. 15.

Later that day when a 15-year-old girl was reported missing by her family investigators say the woman led them to believe that the teen was the one who had been abducted.

An Amber Alert was issued, however, the teen was later found safe and sound and police say they eventually determined that there had been no abduction.

Police say Uzma Khan was arrested on Thursday and charged with public mischief.

She was later released on a promise to appear in court in Brampton on Feb. 28.