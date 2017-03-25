Featured
Missing Woolwich man found, police say
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 11:16AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 25, 2017 2:56PM EDT
A Maryhill-area man who was reporting missing by his family members has been found, police say.
Waterloo Regional Police officers had been searching for 26-year-old Ryan Nederend in the St. Charles Street East area in Woolwich Friday night, and returned to the area Saturday morning.
Police said Saturday afternoon that Nederend had been found.
Male in Woolwich Township has been located. Thanks for assistance.— Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) March 25, 2017
