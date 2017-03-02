Featured
Missing Woodstock girl found safe, police say
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 12:49PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2017 3:20PM EST
A 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Woodstock has been found, police say.
The girl was reported missing Thursday morning. She had last been seen around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Woodstock Police say she was found Thursday afternoon, and was safe.
