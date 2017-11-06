

CTV Kitchener





A missing 15-year-old girl from the Sudbury area was last seen in Kitchener, police say.

Courtney Smith hasn’t been seen since Nov. 1 when, according to Greater Sudbury Police, she was spotted on Weber Street in Kitchener.

Police say Smith is believed to have stayed in Kitchener, although there is a chance she tried to return home to Sudbury.

She is described as being 5’8” and 180 pounds, with green eyes and shoulder-length hair that has been died strawberry blonde.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a black sweater and grey Roots track pants.