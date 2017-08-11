

Search and rescue crews pulled the body of a man from the Meaford Harbour Friday afternoon.

The man is believed to have fallen out of a dinghy he was using in the Meaford Harbour area Thursday night.

Witnesses told police they heard a splash in the water around 9:30 p.m., and then saw that the dinghy had overturned. There was no sign of the man.

Police officers, firefighters and the Canadian Coast Guard were brought in to search for the man.

Grey County OPP say his body was found around 12:30 p.m. Friday, not far from where his dinghy had capsized.

He has been identified as a 26-year-old New Lowell resident.