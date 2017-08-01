Featured
Missing Kitchener-bound couple found safe and sound: police
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017 11:23AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 1, 2017 1:30PM EDT
Two missing people last seen leaving their home in Orillia to visit family in Kitchener have been found, police say.
Glen Kennings and Lynda Kennings had last been seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday, at their home on Victoria Street in Orillia.
They were reported missing Monday night, after not showing up at their daughter’s house.
Police said Tuesday afternoon that the couple had been found safe and sound.