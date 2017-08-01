

CTV Kitchener





Two missing people last seen leaving their home in Orillia to visit family in Kitchener have been found, police say.

Glen Kennings and Lynda Kennings had last been seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday, at their home on Victoria Street in Orillia.

They were reported missing Monday night, after not showing up at their daughter’s house.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that the couple had been found safe and sound.