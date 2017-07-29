

CTV Kitchener





An officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service was able to locate a missing two year old on the property of a Wellesley farm Saturday.

Initial reports indicated the missing youngster was a girl. In fact, the child is a boy who was found safe and unhurt.

An ambulance was dispatched to the farm at 4750 Ament Line as a precautionary measure, but the toddler was in good health and was not transported to hospital.

Police say he was found asleep behind a bale of hay at around 2 p.m.

The boy’s family had been searching for him for about two hours before police were called.

At least ten officers took part in a ground search that lasted about an hour.