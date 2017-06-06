Featured
Missing Australian man found dead in Georgian Bay
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 10:52AM EDT
A five-day search for a missing canoeist ended Monday evening when the man’s body was found.
Last Thursday, the man was one of two who fell out of a canoe that capsized in the Tobermory area.
The other man, a 26-year-old Windsor resident, was taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia.
A large-scale search ensued for the missing canoeist, making use of police officers, firefighters, the Canadian Coast Guard, and OPP and Ornge helicopters.
According to Bruce Peninsula OPP, the man was found dead around 5 p.m. Monday.
He has been identified as Bennett Zeller, a 22-year-old man from Queensland, Australia.
Foul play is not suspected.
