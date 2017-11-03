

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





School bus operators say they see two big problems on the horizon as Ontario’s minimum wage increases to $15 per hour.

For one, they’re concerned that they’ll lose drivers to other jobs, as current minimum-wage positions catch up with what drivers are paid.

Secondly, they’re worried that having to increase their wages will leave them with a $50-million funding shortfall, given that most of them are in the midst of long-term contracts with school board.

In Ontario, busing costs are ultimately covered by the provincial government, which has to this point not agreed to commit any additional money.

According to the Ontario School Bus Association, Waterloo Region is one of seven communities in Ontario where the higher minimum wage could have the biggest impact on bus service – potentially including idle buses.

“As an industry solely funded by government … we can’t guarantee that service delivery will be possible without the government ensuring there is money to address the funding gap,” OSBA president Mark Begg said in a press release.

“We feel that we have a duty as service providers to warn parents, teachers and students as far in advance as possible about potential disruptions so that they can make alternate arrangements if necessary.”

While school boards have been in touch with the province about the issue, a potential driver shortage may be a more difficult matter to solve.

Earlier this school year, Waterloo Region was in the midst of a bus driver shortage, with fewer employed drivers than daily routes. More than 30 drivers have since been hired, bringing an end to that situation, but there are concerns a $14/hour minimum wage could be enough to entice some drivers elsewhere.

“It will certainly make it more difficult to attract new drivers, as more options are available with similar compensation,” says Benoit Bourgault, the general manager of Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region, which handles busing for the Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

Bourgault says that if bus operators leave their pay rates around $14 an hour come January, they’ll find themselves competing with other employers who may offer more hours or more desirable hours.

Bus driver Sonia Sabbadin says she plans to stick with her current job and suspects most of her colleagues will as well, because other minimum-wage jobs may be less fulfilling.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to make a difference in a child’s life,” she says.

“What we do is a valued asset to the community, and we should be making something that … requires us to be able to live, and be able to stay in this industry.”

More than 30,000 students take school buses on a daily basis in Waterloo Region.

Ontario’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase to $14 per hour in January, and $15 per hour in January 2019.

With reporting by Tyler Calver