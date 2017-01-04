Featured
Milt Schmidt, NHL legend from Kitchener, dies at age 98
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:08PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:46PM EST
Milt Schmidt, a Kitchener man whose on-ice exploits led him into the Hockey Hall of Fame has died at, the age of 98.
Details on his cause of death have not been released.
Hockey Hall of Famer Milt Schmidt, who played 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins and won two Stanley Cups, has passed away at the age of 98. pic.twitter.com/qq80JOZMWe— SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) January 4, 2017
Before beginning his pro hockey career in 1936, Schmidt attended the school now known as Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School, and played junior hockey for the Kitchener Empires and Kitchener Greenshirts.
He gained lasting fame in the NHL, where he spent 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins, tallying 229 goals and 346 assists while winning two Stanley Cups.
For much of that time, he shared a line with Woody Dumart and Bobby Bauer. Since all three men were from Kitchener – the city formerly known as Berlin – they were dubbed the Kraut Line.
All three linemates took more than three years off from playing hockey to serve in the Second World War with the Royal Canadian Air Force.
After retiring as a player, Schmidt became the Bruins’ head coach. He held that position for 10 years, after which he became the team’s general manager – a position in which he presided over two more Stanley Cups.
He returned to the bench in the mid-1970s for 43 games as head coach of the Washington Capitals. He also served as that team's first general manager.
On Sunday, Schmidt was named one of the NHL’s top 100 players of all-time as part of a ceremony before the Centennial Classic game in Toronto.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Hundreds of nails left scattered around LRT construction site
- Home surveillance video catches thief stealing package from front porch
- No foul play suspected in death of man at conservation area
- People living near busy roads have greater dementia risk, study suggests
- Luxury cars make big gains as Canadians set vehicle-buying record