

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Milt Schmidt, a Kitchener man whose on-ice exploits led him into the Hockey Hall of Fame has died at, the age of 98.

Details on his cause of death have not been released.

Hockey Hall of Famer Milt Schmidt, who played 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins and won two Stanley Cups, has passed away at the age of 98. pic.twitter.com/qq80JOZMWe — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) January 4, 2017

Before beginning his pro hockey career in 1936, Schmidt attended the school now known as Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School, and played junior hockey for the Kitchener Empires and Kitchener Greenshirts.

He gained lasting fame in the NHL, where he spent 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins, tallying 229 goals and 346 assists while winning two Stanley Cups.

For much of that time, he shared a line with Woody Dumart and Bobby Bauer. Since all three men were from Kitchener – the city formerly known as Berlin – they were dubbed the Kraut Line.

All three linemates took more than three years off from playing hockey to serve in the Second World War with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

After retiring as a player, Schmidt became the Bruins’ head coach. He held that position for 10 years, after which he became the team’s general manager – a position in which he presided over two more Stanley Cups.

He returned to the bench in the mid-1970s for 43 games as head coach of the Washington Capitals. He also served as that team's first general manager.

On Sunday, Schmidt was named one of the NHL’s top 100 players of all-time as part of a ceremony before the Centennial Classic game in Toronto.