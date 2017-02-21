

CTV Kitchener





Many around the region have already tapped and maple syrup production is underway thanks to the warmer weather.

The producers said the early start to the season is good news, as long as the temperatures don’t get too warm.

“I don't think we ever did tap in the early days in February but over the last 10 years this is like the third time that we've done it where the prior 10 years before that, we probably never did,” said Graham Snyder from Snyder Acres.

Snyder and his family have been producing maple syrup in West Montrose for several generations. He said new technology has helped them expand.

They've transitioned from collecting sap in pails by hand to having sap lines running into central vacuum systems.

Temperatures need to reach 67 degrees to create the perfect sweet syrup.

“You can put it right on the table and drink it right from there,” said Snyder.

Snyder and others in the industry are hoping Mother Nature continues to cooperate delivering a warming and freezing thaw cycle.



- With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Carina Sledz