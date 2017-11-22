

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





For years TSN’s Michael Landsberg has been very vocal about his struggle with depression, and Wednesday he was in Baden to share his story.

Landsberg shared a joking but bluntly honest speech at Steinmann Mennonite Church.

“Mental illness is one of the few areas where you can simply change a life just by talking about it,” he says.

Over 300 people attended the event, which is part of Landsberg’s “Sick Not Weak” campaign aimed at reducing the social stigma surrounding mental illness.

“Our goal is to get the message out there, and the most effective way by a mile is to go face to face with people,” he says.

Tana Nash, the executive director of the Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council, believes Landsberg is a great advocate for mental illness.

“He’s that sports macho guy that isn’t your typical person talking about mental health, and that’s what we need,” says Nash.