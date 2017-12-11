

CTV Kitchener





The second trial of the man accused of killing Erin Howlett will take place nearly two hours away from the scene of the alleged crime.

The trial of Michael Ball is scheduled to start next April in St. Catharines.

Ball is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Howlett, whose dismembered remains were found in the Grand River in Kitchener in 2013.

He has already been tried for her murder once, with a mistrial being declared after jurors were unable to reach a verdict. The jury did convict Ball of committing an indignity to Howlett’s body.