

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





After months of delays, Michael Ball’s court case appears poised to move ahead.

Ball is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the June 2013 death of Erin Howlett.

His first trial began in November 2015 and ended in a mistrial more than four months later, as jurors were unable to come to a unanimous verdict.

He was found guilty of committing an indignity to a body and sentenced to time already served, plus one day.

Plans for a second trial on the murder charge have been on hold as Ball has been seeking a government-funded lawyer.

On Tuesday, Kitchener court heard that Ball had worked out a special arrangement with Legal Aid Ontario.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ball will have to repay the public money if he ever ends up in a financial position to do so – whether that happens through inheritance, a lottery win, a high-paying job, or other means.

“Instead of it being taxpayers’ money, it’s more of a loan,” Ball said outside court.

Ball comes from a family which owns part of a well known construction firm in Waterloo Region.

He has said that his parents paid for his first trial, and shouldn’t have to pay for a second one. Details about his parents’ financial situation are subject to a publication ban.

While the legal aid arrangement has not yet been finalized, Toronto-based criminal defence lawyer Paul Burstein said that he expects it will be “very, very soon” – likely within the next week.

“Once that’s formally done, then … I’ll officially be Mr. Ball’s lawyer,” he said.

Howlett’s body was found in the Grand River in July 2013, having been stuffed into a duffel bag.

During Ball’s first trial, the Crown alleged that Ball had choked her to death in a jealous rage. Ball has said that he was angry with Howlett, but did not kill her.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa