Michael Ball reaches legal aid deal for second murder trial
Michael Ball is seen outside the Kitchener courthouse on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 11:59AM EST
After months of delays, Michael Ball’s court case appears poised to move ahead.
Ball is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the June 2013 death of Erin Howlett.
His first trial began in November 2015 and ended in a mistrial more than four months later, as jurors were unable to come to a unanimous verdict.
He was found guilty of committing an indignity to a body and sentenced to time already served, plus one day.
Plans for a second trial on the murder charge have been on hold as Ball has been seeking a government-funded lawyer.
On Tuesday, Kitchener court heard that Ball had worked out a special arrangement with Legal Aid Ontario.
Under the terms of the agreement, Ball will have to repay the public money if he ever ends up in a financial position to do so – whether that happens through inheritance, a lottery win, a high-paying job, or other means.
“Instead of it being taxpayers’ money, it’s more of a loan,” Ball said outside court.
Ball comes from a family which owns part of a well known construction firm in Waterloo Region.
He has said that his parents paid for his first trial, and shouldn’t have to pay for a second one. Details about his parents’ financial situation are subject to a publication ban.
While the legal aid arrangement has not yet been finalized, Toronto-based criminal defence lawyer Paul Burstein said that he expects it will be “very, very soon” – likely within the next week.
“Once that’s formally done, then … I’ll officially be Mr. Ball’s lawyer,” he said.
Howlett’s body was found in the Grand River in July 2013, having been stuffed into a duffel bag.
During Ball’s first trial, the Crown alleged that Ball had choked her to death in a jealous rage. Ball has said that he was angry with Howlett, but did not kill her.
With reporting by Nicole Lampa
