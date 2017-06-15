

CTV Kitchener





A call about two suspicious men on Thursday evening led to an arrest for weapon possession.

Guelph Police were called around 7 p.m. about two men who were stripping down bicycles on a walking trail in central Guelph.

When police arrived, they noticed a taser on the ground between the two men.

Victor Curtis Slade from Guelph and Cian Holland from Rockwood were arrested and charged with possession of prohibited weapon and weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Slade was also charged with breaching a weapons prohibition order.

The two men were released and an investigation into the origins of the bikes is underway.

A court date for the pair is set for August.