

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener woman says she’s looking for answers after two trees planted in memory of her husband were dug up and moved without her knowledge.

Alexandra Bower and her family planted the trees this spring, following the overdose death of Bower’s partner, Cameron Bernier.

Saplings Bernier had grown from seeds were taken to the Petersburg Regional Forest – a place he had visited frequently – where they were mixed with his ashes and planted in the ground.

It was his family’s way of keeping his memory alive. Bower planned to bring her and Bernier’s two-year-old son to the forest often, to celebrate birthdays, Father’s Day and other occasions.

When she brought him to the forest on Saturday, they discovered that the trees were gone. So were the special orange markers adorned with messages of remembrance that suggested the trees had a special meaning.

“They had been dug out of the ground and taken,” Bower says.

“I felt like he had been taken from us all over again.”

For days, Bower sought out answers. She figured whoever took the trees likely didn’t realize what they meant, and thought getting her story across might help get them returned.

Wednesday night, after meeting a CTV News crew at the forest to explain where the trees had been, Bower learned the truth.

A trail maintenance worker told her the trees had been moved to separate parts of the forest – evidently by somebody who didn’t realize their connection to Bower and Bernier.

Bower says she’s happy that the trees have been found, and that it appears possible they could survive.

Still, she wants to find out exactly what happened so that nobody else has to go through a similar situation in the future.

“His ashes were dug out of the ground and then moved randomly beside a parking lot, and nobody knows why,” she says.

“This shouldn’t have happened.”

With reporting by Daryl Morris