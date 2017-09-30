

The Canadian Press





A memorial service is to be held today for Wiarton Willie, the albino groundhog at the centre of Canada's most high-profile weather forecasting tradition.

Willie died earlier this month at the age of 13.

South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson will officiate at the service this morning in Wiarton's Bluewater Park.

Officials say Willie's two-year-old understudy Wee Willie will take his place on Groundhog Day 2018.

Folklore dictates that if a groundhog sees his shadow, residents must endure six more weeks of winter.

No shadow means warmer weather is on the way sooner than expected.