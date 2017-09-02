Featured
Memorial grows for victim of fatal fight on Chandler Drive
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 2, 2017 1:05PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 2, 2017 1:11PM EDT
A memorial has been set up in a Kitchener neighbourhood to honour the memory of a man killed in a violent fight.
Residents organized a vigil Friday, leaving behind candles, flowers and photos in the Chandler Drive parking lot.
That’s where police say a fight broke out between a group of young men Wednesday night.
A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries and died in hospital.
His name has not been released.
Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder. As they’re both under the age of 18 they cannot be identified.
This is the region’s third homicide of 2017.