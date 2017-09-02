

CTV Kitchener





A memorial has been set up in a Kitchener neighbourhood to honour the memory of a man killed in a violent fight.

Residents organized a vigil Friday, leaving behind candles, flowers and photos in the Chandler Drive parking lot.

That’s where police say a fight broke out between a group of young men Wednesday night.

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries and died in hospital.

His name has not been released.

Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder. As they’re both under the age of 18 they cannot be identified.

This is the region’s third homicide of 2017.