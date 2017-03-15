Featured
Medical condition may be responsible for single-vehicle crash near St. Agatha
The driver of this SUV was taken to hospital with unknown injuries after veering off the road near St. Agatha on March 15, 2017.
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 9:03PM EDT
Regional police were called to a crash near St. Agatha Wednesday evening.
The incident happened on Erb Street near Wilmot Line.
Police say the vehicle veered off the road, hit a mailbox, rolled into a ditch and headed straight through a field.
The driver was taken to hospital but the extent of injuries is not known.
Police say the driver had a pre-existing medical condition that's being considered a factor in this crash.
