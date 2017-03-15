

CTV Kitchener





Regional police were called to a crash near St. Agatha Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on Erb Street near Wilmot Line.

Police say the vehicle veered off the road, hit a mailbox, rolled into a ditch and headed straight through a field.

The driver was taken to hospital but the extent of injuries is not known.

Police say the driver had a pre-existing medical condition that's being considered a factor in this crash.