New Year Levees were held in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge on Sunday.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and council members celebrated with a carnival-themed reception. People skated in Carl Zehr Square and then warmed up inside City Hall with hot chocolate, popcorn and cotton candy. There were also carnival games and live music.

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky held his New Year’s Levee at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex. The day began with skating and swimming, and then continued with some sweet treats, activities and performers.

There was also plenty of holiday cheer at Cambridge City Hall. Mayor Doug Craig and council members hosted a fun and festive event featuring a family photo booth, face painting and craft zone.

Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold also made an appearance at all three levees to show her support for Waterloo Region’s bid for the 2021 Summer Games.