

CTV Kitchener





Grand Master Qing Fu Pan, a martial arts mentor and actor, passed away at his Kitchener home on Thursday.

Pan was recognized as a kung fu master around the world.

He also appeared in several movies and documentaries, including The Shaolin Temple (1982) with Jet Li.

A visitation will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 4th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted at Grace Lutheran Church on Margaret Avenue.