Martial arts community mourning the loss of Grand Master Pan
An undated photo of Grand Master Qing Fu Pan.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 3, 2017
Last Updated Monday, July 3, 2017 6:45PM EDT
Grand Master Qing Fu Pan, a martial arts mentor and actor, passed away at his Kitchener home on Thursday.
Pan was recognized as a kung fu master around the world.
He also appeared in several movies and documentaries, including The Shaolin Temple (1982) with Jet Li.
A visitation will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 4th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted at Grace Lutheran Church on Margaret Avenue.
