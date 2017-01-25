

CTV Kitchener





A knife or similar weapon was seen during a robbery at a home in Delhi, Norfolk County OPP say.

The robbery at the Main Street home was reported around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

Police say that marijuana and cash were stolen from the house, by a man who was seen leaving the area in a white hatchback vehicle.

The man is described as being six feet tall, heavyset and bearded. He was seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, black gloves and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.