Featured
Marijuana and cash stolen from home in Delhi
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 10:52AM EST
A knife or similar weapon was seen during a robbery at a home in Delhi, Norfolk County OPP say.
The robbery at the Main Street home was reported around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
Police say that marijuana and cash were stolen from the house, by a man who was seen leaving the area in a white hatchback vehicle.
The man is described as being six feet tall, heavyset and bearded. He was seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, black gloves and a black hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.