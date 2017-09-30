

The Canadian Press





Maple Leaf Foods has been fined 110-thousand dollars after a worker was injured in a fall from a loading dock.

The Mississauga-based company pleaded guilty to a charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act following the 2015 incident at its plant in Thamesford, east of London.

Court heard the worker was driving an electric fork truck onto a larger truck at the loading dock when the large truck rolled down a concrete ramp and the fork truck with the worker fell.

The Ministry of Labour says an inspection found that no one had placed blocks at the wheels of the truck to prevent movement.