Manulife pulling out as sponsor of local LPGA tournament
Hee Young Park of South Korea celebrates her victory at the Manulife Financial LPGA Classic in Waterloo on Sunday, July 14, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Geoff Robins)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 3:47PM EST
If the Manulife Classic golf tournament returns to North Dumfries after this year, it won’t be under that name.
The insurance giant announced Friday that it is pulling out as the event’s title sponsor.
The tournament has been an annual stop on the LPGA’s calendar since 2012. It was held at Grey Silo Golf Club in Waterloo for its first four years, and has been hosted by Whistle Bear Golf Club since 2016.
This year’s edition of the tournament runs from June 7 to June 11, with some of the world’s top female golfers competing for $1.7 million.
It is not known yet if the event will be kept in Waterloo Region past 2017.
