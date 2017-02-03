

CTV Kitchener





If the Manulife Classic golf tournament returns to North Dumfries after this year, it won’t be under that name.

The insurance giant announced Friday that it is pulling out as the event’s title sponsor.

The tournament has been an annual stop on the LPGA’s calendar since 2012. It was held at Grey Silo Golf Club in Waterloo for its first four years, and has been hosted by Whistle Bear Golf Club since 2016.

This year’s edition of the tournament runs from June 7 to June 11, with some of the world’s top female golfers competing for $1.7 million.

It is not known yet if the event will be kept in Waterloo Region past 2017.