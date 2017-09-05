

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford man has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly selling another man the drugs that are suspected to have killed him.

The 34-year-old man was arrested Monday evening, in a parking lot on Murray Street.

Police say he had more than $2,100 worth of drugs with him at the time, including cocaine, fentanyl and crystal meth.

Earlier that day, a 46-year-old man had died in hospital of a suspected drug overdose.

The 34 year old had allegedly sold cocaine and fentanyl to the 46 year old.

In addition to manslaughter, he is charged with drug trafficking, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.